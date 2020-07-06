KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service says officers issued five tickets to the driver of an illegally modified vehicle.

The WRPS Traffic Services Unit posted a tweet about the incident, which they say happened just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

According to the post, officers pulled over a Kitchener man during ongoing modified vehicle enforcement.

Officers say that all four tires on the vehicle were found to be bald with a cord showing, in addition to having an illegal exhaust.

Police say that five tickets were issued, the plates of the car were removed and the vehicle was towed.