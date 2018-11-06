Featured
Kitchener man seriously injured after London-area crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 1:09PM EST
A Kitchener man was airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a transport truck.
Huron County OPP said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Amberley Road, east of Bluevale.
According to police, their early investigation indicated that a westbound pickup truck had sideswiped a transport truck in the oncoming lane.
Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the pickup truck, who was trapped within.
He was identified as 23-year-old Cody Ryan of Kitchener, and was airlifted to a hospital in London with serious injuries.
The driver of the transport truck was uninjured, police said.
Amberley Road remained closed between McDonald Line and Johnston Line for investigation.