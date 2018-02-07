

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man was taken to hospital and later charged with careless driving after crashing a snowmobile in central Ontario.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say it happened late last Friday night near South Bay, about 70 kilometres north of Barrie.

They say the 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he crashed his snowmobile in an area where a marked trail transitions to an iced-over bay.

The man was found at a remote cottage, and a rescue sled was needed to transport him to an ambulance.

Police say contributing factors to the crash included the speed of the snowmobile and the man’s unfamiliarity with the area.