A Kitchener man was sentenced Monday for trafficking carfentanil.

Russell Rafferty had pleaded guilty to the charge after selling the deadly drug to his friend, Evan Hoegler. The mix-up led to Hoegler’s fatal overdose in October of 2017.

“Evan Hoegler had sent some money to my client and he had asked if he was going to buy drugs and he said yes,” explains Sean Safa, Rafferty’s lawyer.

Safa says that his client thought he was buying heroin or regular fentanyl, and that it ended up being carfentanil.

Hoegler, 27, overdosed and was pronounced dead in hospital days later. His was one of 71 fatal overdoses in Waterloo Region that year.

“I would like to express my sincere apologies to the Hoegler family and my family,” Rafferty told the court.

He was sentenced to two years in prison.

The judge noted that Rafferty was not a classic drug dealer, accepting that there was no evidence of profit or material gain. He went on to say that the charge is strictly for trafficking of the drug, and does not relate to Hoegler’s death.