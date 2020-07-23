WATERLOO -- A man from Kitchener has pleaded guilty to 31 of the 83 criminal charges he was facing and has been sentenced to 19 months behind bars.

The sentencing was carried out at a court in Walkerton on Wednesday for a crime spree David Andrew Malott went on last summer.

Of the 83 charges he was facing, 53 were from Hanover police, 16 were from the OPP, nine were from West Grey police, and five were from Waterloo regional police.

The 31 charges that he pleaded guilty to include motor vehicle theft, breaking and entering, arson, credit card fraud, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, and breach of probation.

Malott has been in custody since his arrest by Hanover police on August 14 of last year after a failing to remain collision involving a stolen pickup truck.

The 34-year-old was originally designated a “prolific offender”by the Waterloo Regional Police Service. Hanover police credit inter-agency cooperation for his arrest.