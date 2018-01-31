

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man found dead near the Lake Erie shore died of hypothermia, not foul play, police say.

The man was found dead last week in a wooded area near Dunnville.

Haldimand County OPP say his body was found by a person who had been walking in the area.

They say a post-mortem examination found that the 50-year-old man died of hypothermia due to being outside in cold weather.