Kitchener man’s death not suspicious: OPP
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 10:28AM EST
A Kitchener man found dead near the Lake Erie shore died of hypothermia, not foul play, police say.
The man was found dead last week in a wooded area near Dunnville.
Haldimand County OPP say his body was found by a person who had been walking in the area.
They say a post-mortem examination found that the 50-year-old man died of hypothermia due to being outside in cold weather.