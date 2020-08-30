KITCHENER -- A 49-year-old man from Kitchener is dead following a single-vehicle crash in North Dumfries.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m. Saturday in between Roseville and Industrial roads.

The vehicle reportedly crashed into a hydro pole, brought down several lines, took out power in the area, and ended up on its roof and in the ditch.

Officials are still looking into what caused the crash.

“Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors,” said Const. Damon Debrusk of Waterloo regional police. “If anybody witnessed the event if they could please contact the traffic services unit.”

The intersection was closed for several hours and power was restored in the area that night.