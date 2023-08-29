Kitchener man on stolen motorcycle arrested trying to steal second motorcycle

A Kitchener man has been arrested after police say they caught him with a stolen motorcycle trying to steal another motorcycle in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police say officers responded to the area of Kraus Drive and Conestogo Road on Monday evening after they got a call about a suspicious person.

Police say the man arrived in the area on the stolen bike, then proceeded to steal a second motorcycle.

He drove the second motorcycle to a nearby location. When he returned to pick up the bike he left behind, officers arrested him.

The 36-year-old is now charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of possession of stolen property.