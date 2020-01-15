KITCHENER -- Chris Melanson has been sentenced to two and a half years in jail after a string of break and enter thefts that targeted seniors.

A judge noted that the 27-year-old man from Kitchener was preying on the elderly.

Melanson’s lawyer David McCarthy says that he went to the door claiming to be a snow removal business in his last cases.

“He went to the door of an elderly brother and sister who resided together,” said McCarthy. “He said he was their snow removal person when he wasn’t, he asked to see the contract they had for snow removal, when the elderly lady went to look for the contract he took some things from the house, when she came back he got some money from her wallet, and then left.”

The court heard on Wednesday that three of the victims were women in their late 80s and one was a 90-year-old man.

The break-ins into their homes occurred over the span of a year. The last one happened in March of 2019.

The judge noted Melanson’s lengthy record and said probation officers were polite when they say working with him was a waste of time.

Melanson has 14 months left in jail because of time served.