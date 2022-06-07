Kitchener man now working with the paramedic who helped him as a 6-year-old
Christopher Ende's life changed in 1997 after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.
Ende, who was six-years-old at the time, was left with a concussion and a large laceration on his knee.
He said he was in a wheelchair for nearly a year after the incident.
While he healed from his injuries, there was one person Ende said made a permanent impression – Chris Mantynen.
He was the paramedic who helped Ende that day in 1997.
"The compassion, the care, the kindness that the paramedic showed me," he explained.
It wasn't until Ende was in high school that he looked back at his records to find out the name of the paramedic.
He also made it his mission to one day thank him in person.
Ende, inspired by Mantynen, went on to pursue a career as a paramedic himself.
The Kitchener man then got a job at Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services where Mantynen still works and Ende finally got to tell him how he felt about what the paramedic did that day.
"It’s quite nice to get that," said Mantynen. "We don’t get many people coming back thanking us."
Mantynen has been a paramedic for 38 years. He said he doesn’t remember much about Ende's injuries in 1997, only that his helmet was broken into pieces when he arrived on scene.
Deputy Chief Jim Topham said Mantynen deserves the recognition, and he’s proud to have both paramedics under the same roof.
"To carry that on and see it to fruition, so that he’s actually working here with Chris [Mantynen] who inspired him," said Topham. "Chris [Mantynen] has always been a passionate paramedic, an advocate for paramedics and advocate for his patients."
The duo have yet to ride together as paramedics, but Ende is hoping he gets to do it soon, so he can learn from his hero and inspire the next generation of paramedics.
