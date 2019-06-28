Featured
Kitchener man killed in crash east of Caledonia
A Kitchener man has died in a collision with a transport truck in Haldimand County. (June 28, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 12:25PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 28, 2019 12:28PM EDT
A 34-year-old Kitchener man has been pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Haldimand County.
Police say his sedan was travelling southbound on Highway 56 when it collided with a commercial truck travelling in the opposite direction.
It happened north of Concession 4 in Empires Corners around 7 a.m. Friday.
The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 56 has been closed between Haldimand Road 9 and Haldibrook Road while police investigate.