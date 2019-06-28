

CTV Kitchener





A 34-year-old Kitchener man has been pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Haldimand County.

Police say his sedan was travelling southbound on Highway 56 when it collided with a commercial truck travelling in the opposite direction.

It happened north of Concession 4 in Empires Corners around 7 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 56 has been closed between Haldimand Road 9 and Haldibrook Road while police investigate.