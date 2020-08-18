KITCHENER -- A 20-year-old Kitchener man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Township of Centre Wellington.

On Sunday at around 4 a.m., emergency services were called to a crash on Wellington Road 7 near Wellington Road 18.

Following an investigation, provincial police say a 2006 sedan was travelling southbound on Wellington Road 7 when it left the roadway, entered the ditch and crash into a tree.

The man driving was pronounced dead on scene. Officers closed the roadway during the investigation, but it has since reopened.

Police say the name of the man is being withheld until they can notify his next-of-kin.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated by Wellington County OPP and OPP Technical Collision Investigators.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is being asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.