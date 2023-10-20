Kitchener man identified as suspect in nine Waterloo break-ins

Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a series of residential break-ins around Waterloo’s University District.

Waterloo regional police say 33-year-old Cengiz Gaudin from Kitchener is the suspect in nine break and enter incidents.

One was on Sept. 15, when police say a suspect entered a residence on Westcourt Place through the back window while the victim was asleep. Property was stolen from the home, including credit cards that were later fraudulently used at several stores.

According to police, the eight other break-ins happened on Lester Street near the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University.

Police are encouraging homeowners to lock their windows and doors, including garage doors, even when at home. Any suspicious activity should also be reported to police immediately.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.