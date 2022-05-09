Kitchener man hit with wide range of charges after being caught with stolen licence plates: WRPS

Being caught with reportedly stolen licence plates has led to a number of other charges for a Kitchener man.

Waterloo regional police say officers first noticed a suspicious vehicle on Colby Drive in Waterloo around 10 p.m. Sunday.

They pulled the vehicle over, determined the licence plates were stolen, and placed the driver under arrest, according to officials.

A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with possession of stolen goods under $5,000, possession of an identity document, breach of probation, possession of break-in tools, and possession ofsuspected meth.

He was also hit with confusing identity of plate, obstructing plate, failing to display two plates, and failing to surrender licence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.