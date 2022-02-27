Kitchener man facing number of charges after disturbance
A man from Kitchener is facing a number of charges after a Saturday night incident involving three other people.
Regional police were called to a home in the area of Mill Street and Heiman Street around 11:10 p.m.
They say the suspect threatened a victim, took out a weapon, and assaulted them. When two others tried to intervene, the suspect reportedly assaulted them as well.
The three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they and the suspect are known to each other and there is no concern for public safety.
A 20-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with uttering threats to cause death, weapon possession, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, and three counts of assault with a weapon.
