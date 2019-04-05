

CTV Kitchener





Two people, including a Kitchener man, face a combined total of nearly 100 charges after drugs and weapons were seized from their vehicle.

Police found a vehicle that had hit a park bench off the roadway on Riverside Drive in Tecumseh on March 28.

The occupants of the vehicle were arrested. A search of the vehicle turned up cocaine, heroin, psilocybin as well as a number of prohibited firearms and restricted weapons.

Michael Funston, 34 of Kitchener, is facing a combined 70 charges, including firearms-, weapons- and drug-related charges.

His co-accused is Cheyenne Cassells, 22 of Windsor. She is facing more than 20 charges as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County OPP.