Advertisement
Kitchener man facing child pornography charges
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 2:22PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man has been arrested and charged for possession of child pornography, according to Waterloo regional police.
Officials say the investigation began in April 2020 after officers received complaints about someone uploading child pornography in mid- to late-2019.
A 27-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.