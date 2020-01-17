KITCHENER -- A 36-year-old Kitchener man is facing multiple child porn and sex assault charges.

Waterloo Regional Police say they searched a Kitchener home on January 7 as part of an investigation into child pornography by their Cybercrime and Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The man, whose name has not been released, was then arrested.

Police say he’s been charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography, voyeurism, making child pornography available, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.