

CTV Kitchener





Hamilton police are looking to charge a 24-year-old Kitchener man after a carjacking in that city.

Hamilton police say in Oct. 2017 four suspects pulled into a gas bar and used a handgun to demand keys from someone who was pumping air into their tires.

It happened at the Husky Gas Bar on Limeridge Road East.

Police say three of the suspects suspects took the victim's vehicle and fled.

The alleged stolen vehicle was later involved in a hit-and-run with a police cruiser in Kitchener when it was traveling the wrong way on Highway 7.

The officer wasn’t hurt and the vehicle was later recovered in Waterloo Region.

A 24-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and is being arranged by Hamilton Police on two charges including robbery with a firearm.