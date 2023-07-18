Kitchener man faces impaired driving charges after collision with tractor trailer

A Kitchener man is facing impaired driving charges after a collision involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer in Bayfield.

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the crash just after 9:30 p.m. on June 1.

OPP said the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the Huron detachment in Clinton for breath tests. The readings were over the legal limit.

The 23-year-old man has been has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – over 80.

His vehicle was impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.