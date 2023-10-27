KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener man faces human trafficking-related charges

    handcuffs

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged a 26-year-old Kitchener man with human trafficking-related charges after an investigation that started in January 2023.

    Police said there was one victim identified in the case – a 19-year-old woman – who was offered supports from victims services.

    The man is charged with:

    • Human trafficking
    • Advertising sexual services
    • Receiving material benefit
    • Deriving material benefit
    • Procuring and exercising control, direction, and influence
    • Assault

    He is being held in custody.

    Anyone with information regarding this investigation or with information concerning potential human trafficking is encouraged to contact the WRPS Human Trafficking Team.

     

     

     

     

