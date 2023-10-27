Kitchener man faces human trafficking-related charges

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged a 26-year-old Kitchener man with human trafficking-related charges after an investigation that started in January 2023.

Police said there was one victim identified in the case – a 19-year-old woman – who was offered supports from victims services.

The man is charged with:

Human trafficking

Advertising sexual services

Receiving material benefit

Deriving material benefit

Procuring and exercising control, direction, and influence

Assault

He is being held in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or with information concerning potential human trafficking is encouraged to contact the WRPS Human Trafficking Team.