Kitchener man dies after falling from Mount Nemo in Burlington

A man has died after falling from a cliff in the Mount Nemo Conservation Area.

Halton Region police say the man was hiking with friends on Sunday when he fell from a cliff in the conservation area in Burlington, Ont.

They say emergency crews, including paramedics and firefighters, responded.

Police say the man died at the scene.

They say he was a 58-year-old from Kitchener, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2023.