Kitchener man charged with uttering death threats
Waterloo regional police have charged a 24-year-old Kitchener man after he allegedly made threatening remarks towards employees in a Kitchener business and caused more than $10,000 in damages.
Police said officers received a report on Friday around 11:30 a.m. of a man threatening employees at a business in the area of Westheights Drive and Driftwood Drive.
According to police, the man told employees that he had a firearm and would harm them unless they left the business. The employees were able to flee and call police.
Police said the man then damaged an estimated $10,000 in property at the business.
The man has been charged with uttering threats to cause death and mischief over $5,000.
