Kitchener man charged with sexual assault, police say
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 3:07PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged a Kitchener man with sexual assault.
Police received a report about a sexual assault at a Kitchener residence on Monday. A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged, according to officials.
Police say the accused and the victim were known to each other.
The accused remains in custody for a bail hearing.