Kitchener man charged with possessing child pornography
Published Thursday, June 3, 2021 11:22AM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a Kitchener man following an investigation into child pornography.
The investigation began in April following reports of a person possessing and exchanging child pornography.
Police said they performed a search warrant on Wednesday and arrested a 29-year-old man. He's been charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.