KITCHENER -- A 32-year-old man is facing a dozen charges after an investigating into child pornography in Waterloo Region.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service's cybercrime unit was first made aware of child porn being accessed in December 2019.

They carried out a search warrant at an address in Kitchener on Jan. 19, 2020. There, they seized and analyzed several digital devices.

On Jan. 29, police announced that the man had been arrested and charged.

The charges against the accused include:

two counts of possession of child pornography;

one count of accessing child pornography;

two counts of making child pornography;

two counts of sexual assault;

two counts of sexual interference;

and three counts of breaching probation

Police have not publicly identified the accused.