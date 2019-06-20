

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man, 22, has been charged in connection to a child porn investigation that began in May.

On Wednesday, police carried out a search warrant at a home on Commonwealth Crescent in Kitchener.

Following the investigation and thanks to digital evidence that police say they found, the man was charged with making, distributing and possessing child pornography.

The making of the child pornography reportedly involved a social network, though police did not indicate which one.

His arrest comes in the wake of another that was made in connection to an investigation that started in April.

In that case, police received tips from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that a person was uploading child pornography.

As a result, a 49-year-old Cambridge man was arrested for possession of child porn and making it available.

Police did not name either of the accused.

The investigations were made possible by grants from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.