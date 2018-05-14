

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man facing charges related to identity theft has a long history of similar behaviour, police say.

The 42-year-old man has been arrested as the result of an investigation that began last summer in the Parry Sound area.

According to the OPP, he faces charges including fraud, identity theft, identity fraud, possession of property obtained by crime, personation and related offences.

Police say the man is “well known to the policing community, immigration officials and most major financial institutions for his involvement in identity theft and fraud.” They say he has legally changed his name twice, is known to use different aliases, and allegedly used somebody else’s identity to commit real estate fraud.

Anyone with information that might help investigators, including anyone who believes they may be a victim of the man, is asked to contact the OPP.