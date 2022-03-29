Kitchener man charged with first-degree murder in Windsor student’s death

A Kitchener man has become the eighth person charged in connection to the 2021 murder of a Windsor student.

Turuk Thomas, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Oyebode Oyenuga, OPP said in a media release Tuesday.

Oyenuga’s remains were found on Walpole Island First Nation in southwestern Ontario on March 17, 2022. The 25-year-old was reported missing to Windsor police a month earlier.

Five other people are also charged with first-degree murder in Oyenuga’s death.

A sixth faces a firearms charge in relation to the case.

Twenty-year-old Zy’shaun Lawrence of Kitchener is also charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.