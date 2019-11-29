KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man has been charged with luring a child following an online investigation.

Last month, the child exploitation unit of the WRPS began investigating after a report of a man contacting a child on social media for a sexual purpose.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old Kitchener man was arrested on Wednesday.

Police say he is charged with the offence of luring a child.

The man was due in court on Thursday.

