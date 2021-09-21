Kitchener man charged with attempted murder

Kitchener -

Waterloo regional police have charged a Kitchener man with attempted murder in connection to an incident near Riverbend Drive.

According to a release, police responded to a trail near Riverbend Drive around 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 8 after receiving a report of a woman in medical distress.

Police say they located a 27-year-old woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital.

The suspect allegedly fled the area but was later arrested by police.

A 32-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, strangulation, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

Police said they added an attempted murder charge on Monday as a result of the ongoing investigation.

The victim and accused were known to each other, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.