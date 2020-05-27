KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say they’ve arrested a 63-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted another person with an edged weapon in Kitchener.

Officers responded to the area of Highland Road West and Lawrence Avenue at around 5 p.m. Saturday.

They found one person at the scene suffering from minor injuries after being struck by an edged weapon.

On Tuesday, a Kitchener man was arrested in connection to the incident.

His name has not been released.

The man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects in this case.