Kitchener man charged with assault after reported fight in Victoria Park
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont., is seen in this file photo from September 2010.
KITCHENER -
Waterloo regional police have charged a man with assault after a fight reportedly broke on out in Victoria Park.
Police were called to the park just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of two males physically fighting.
Officials say they found one person with facial injuries when they arrived. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 37-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and strangulation.