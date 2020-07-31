KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged a Kitchener man with accessing and possessing child pornography.

Police say the investigation began in May 2020. On May 27, police executed a search warrant at a Kitchener residence.

After an investigation into the digital evidence seized from the residence, police arrested and charged a man on Friday.

A 28-year-old man from Kitchener is facing one charge of accessing child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is a member of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.