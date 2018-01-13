

CTV Kitchener





A novice driver is facing multiple charges after two hit-and-runs in Kitchener Friday night.

Police say it began when the 35-year-old ran a red light at Victoria Street South and Belmont Avenue around 10:40 p.m.

His black Mazda collided with another vehicle in the intersection.

The other driver was not hurt.

But the man didn't stay at the scene of the crash.

Less than 35 minutes later police say he ran another red light, this one at Westmount Road and Ottawa Street South, hitting a second vehicle.

The occupants of the second vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Mazda driver fled from the second crash on foot.

Police arrested him a short time later at his home.

The man has been charged with drunk and dangerous driving, leaving the scene of two crashes, and running red-lights.