WATERLOO -- A 39-year-old man from Kitchener has been arrested and charged in relation to a fatal drug overdose.

Regional Police were called to the area of King Street West on Feb. 25 after receiving a report of a possible drug overdose.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while a 25-year-old man was taken to hospital and later released, according to officials.

Police have determined through a major crimes unit investigation that the suspected trafficked fentanyl which appeared to be cocaine.

Regional police arrested a 39-year-old Kitchener man on April 9 in relation to the incident. He has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, as well as trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

None of these charges have been proven in court. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.