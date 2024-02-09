Kitchener man charged in fatal Hamilton crash

A Kitchener man has been charged after a collision in Hamilton that killed one person and left two others hurt.

The crash happened on Feb. 5, just before 1:30 a.m., at the intersection of Main Street East and James Street South.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, they found a heavily damaged grey Toyota Camry and a bronze BMW up against a nearby building.

The driver of the Camry, a 64-year-old from Hamilton, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Two men in their 20s, who were inside the BMW, had minor injuries.

On Friday, Hamilton police announced they had arrested a 23-year-old Kitchener man.

He’s been charged with dangerous operation causing death.

Police also said speed and street racing are believed to be factors in the crash.

They still want to talk to witnesses, and are asking anyone with information, dash cam or security video to reach out to police.