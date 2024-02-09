KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener man charged in fatal Hamilton crash

    A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice) A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)
    Share

    A Kitchener man has been charged after a collision in Hamilton that killed one person and left two others hurt.

    The crash happened on Feb. 5, just before 1:30 a.m., at the intersection of Main Street East and James Street South.

    When emergency responders arrived on scene, they found a heavily damaged grey Toyota Camry and a bronze BMW up against a nearby building.

    The driver of the Camry, a 64-year-old from Hamilton, was pronounced dead in hospital.

    Two men in their 20s, who were inside the BMW, had minor injuries.

    On Friday, Hamilton police announced they had arrested a 23-year-old Kitchener man.

    He’s been charged with dangerous operation causing death.

    Police also said speed and street racing are believed to be factors in the crash.

    They still want to talk to witnesses, and are asking anyone with information, dash cam or security video to reach out to police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News