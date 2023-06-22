Kitchener man charged in connection to Waterloo harassment incident: WRPS
A Kitchener man has been charged after reports of a man following a girl on public transit.
According to a news release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), on Wednesday, a 22-year-old man was arrested. He was charged with sexual touching, criminal harassment and procuring.
Police said they received a report on June 8, around 9:45 p.m., of a female youth being followed by an unknown man while on public transportation.
Police believe it happened from the Ainslie Street Terminal in Cambridge to Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener and to the University of Waterloo Station.
Police said the male tried to speak with the girl but no physical injuries were reported.
The accused is schedule to appear in court in July.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV searches sea floor for missing sub
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV searches sea floor for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued Thursday.
BREAKING NEWS | RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Government benefits helped lower-income households afford rising cost of living: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says lower-income households maintained their purchasing power despite high inflation with help from government benefits.
LIVE | Live updates: Search for the missing Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
WATCH | Firefighters use tractor to hoist a horse after it fell into a pool
Florida firefighters rescued a horse that jumped into a swimming pool this week, lifting it with a tractor.
Civil society team heading to Syria, but Ottawa won't support repatriation efforts
The federal government has rebuffed an offer from a civil society delegation to travel to northeastern Syria on Ottawa's behalf to repatriate detained Canadians.
Tourist sub customer calls his 2021 dive to the Titanic a 'kamikaze operation'
As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company's first customers characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a 'kamikaze operation.'
Titan could have 'vulnerabilities' due to large window, materials: former sub commander
The missing submersible, called the Titan, could have vulnerabilities due to the 'voluntary' safety regulations of the industry, a former U.S. submarine commander says.
London
-
Victim assaulted with shovel, suspect facing charges: London police
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly beat a stranger with a shovel and smashed the windshield of the victim’s truck Tuesday afternoon.
-
Woman charged after police officers were assaulted
A Bruce County woman is facing charges in relation to an incident where three Saugeen Shores police officers were assaulted.
-
Bayfield, Ont. mother found not guilty in 2021 arson
Sarah Keys is feeling vindicated after being found not guilty of intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a home near Bayfield more than two years ago.
Windsor
-
CBSA hiring 200 border officers for Gordie Howe International Bridge
The Canada Border Services Agency is hiring about 200 border officers to staff the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor.
-
Windsor police look ahead to Ford fireworks
Looking ahead to Monday and the annual Ford International Fireworks Show, Windsor police are making a special request.
-
Swastikas drawn on vehicles, police seek suspect: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police are looking to identify a suspect following several instances of vandalism where a swastika was drawn on vehicles, business doors, and signs.
Barrie
-
Innisfil Beach Road closures: Here's what motorists need to know
Motorists will have to contend with some road closures in Innisfil that will impact traffic on Innisfil Beach Road and access to Highway 400.
-
Body of missing camper found in Severn Township after extensive search
Police say they found the body of a camper following an extensive search in Severn Township after his family reported him missing late Wednesday night.
-
Fatal car crash in Coldwater causes power outage
Emergency services and the hydro company arrived on scene and found the serious collision including damage to the pole and power lines.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Rent-free for a year: Nightmare tenant victimizes North Bay couple
A husband and wife are sharing their unhappy story about the home they use as an income property in North Bay.
-
Toronto pharmacy owner who trafficked fentanyl in Sudbury has jail sentence reduced
A former Toronto pharmacy owner who participated in a scheme to supply fentanyl to a Sudbury drug dealer has had her jail sentence reduced.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships
Hockey Canada announced the tournament will be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025 at Canadian Tire Centre and TD Place.
-
NCC votes to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission's board of directors voted to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Kichi Zībī Mīkan. A ceremony will be held in the fall to unveil the new signage.
-
Officials look to identify individuals who started forest fire on Centennial Lake
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for the public's help to identify the individuals who started a massive forest fire on Centennial Lake, west of Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Ontario reveals its new operating provincial park. Here’s what you need to know
The Ontario government revealed Thursday the location for their new operating provincial park, saying it will be situated in cottage country just a few hours drive from the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV searches sea floor for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued Thursday.
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
Montreal
-
'As a last resort': Montreal metro security may be equipped with pepper spray
The special constables who patrol Montreal's metro system could soon be equipped with pepper spray, according to the city's public transit authority. The STM says it's considering the measure as part of efforts to make the transit network safer for users and workers -- but some critics argue it's a misguided step that will only contribute to over-policing the system.
-
'I don't want to end up in the streets': Montrealers struggle to find housing as July 1 approaches
July 1 — moving day — is fast approaching, and some families are worried they may find themselves homeless because of the shortage of apartments. One single mother says she's getting shunned by landlords because she has children.
-
104-year-old neuropsychologist from Montreal inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame
At 104 years old, neuropsychologist and scientist Dr. Brenda Milner from Montreal became the oldest living inductee to Canada's Walk of Fame.
Atlantic
-
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV searches sea floor for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued Thursday.
-
Titan could have 'vulnerabilities' due to large window, materials: former sub commander
The missing submersible, called the Titan, could have vulnerabilities due to the 'voluntary' safety regulations of the industry, a former U.S. submarine commander says.
-
N.S. rolls out $10K incentive for doctors to take on sickest patients from wait list
Nova Scotia is offering doctors $10,000 to take 50 patients off the province's registry of people waiting for family physicians.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Manitoba child advocate releases report on fatal police shooting of Indigenous teen
A review by Manitoba's children and youth advocate has determined a First Nations teen fatally shot by police had been unable to get consistent help from various government systems.
-
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV searches sea floor for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued Thursday.
Calgary
-
Arsonist at large: RCMP say person set fires near Hanna, Alta.
Southern Alberta RCMP say a person believed to be responsible for a number of fires earlier this month has struck again, this time near Hanna, Alta.
-
Teenage boy charged with sexually assaulting girls in West Edmonton Mall wave pool
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after seven girls reported that he sexually assaulted them in the wave pool in West Edmonton Mall.
-
BMO Centre expansion in final year of construction
Calgarians will soon get an update on the progress made in the massive expansion of the BMO Centre.
Edmonton
-
'Things are getting better': Crime severity dropping in inner-city Edmonton, officials say
Edmonton's inner city is becoming a safer place to be thanks to a $15-million investment and a coordinated effort, according to officials who provided an update Thursday.
-
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Edmonton woman's 1996 death
Twenty-seven years after 24-year-old Joanne Ghostkeeper was strangled to death in her Edmonton apartment, police have charged a 48-year-old man.
-
Teenage boy charged with sexually assaulting girls in West Edmonton Mall wave pool
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after seven girls reported that he sexually assaulted them in the wave pool in West Edmonton Mall.
Vancouver
-
Concerns over LGBTQ2S+ mental health, as online hate spills into real world
Fae Johnstone says “nothing ever could have prepared” her for the barrage of online harassment she endured after being featured in an International Women's Day campaign for Hershey Canada.
-
Vancouver Island woman wanted for forcible confinement, weapons charges
Mounties on Vancouver Island are seeking the public's help locating a 36-year-old woman who is wanted for forcible confinement and various firearms and property offences.
-
3 people rushed to hospital after fatal crash in downtown Vancouver
At least one person has died after two vehicles crashed at a major intersection in downtown Vancouver early Thursday morning.