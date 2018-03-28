

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged a Kitchener man in relation to a string of stolen vehicles throughout the region.

Police say the man was arrested after one of the vehicles was found in Kitchener.

Through further investigation, police say the man had allegedly stolen three other vehicles from the Kitchener and Cambridge areas.

According to police, all of the vehicles were ‘warm-up’ thefts where the vehicles were left unlocked and running by the owners.

Regional police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old Kitchener man with several offences including theft of a motor vehicle.