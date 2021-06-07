KITCHENER -- A 31-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection to an April indecent act.

In a release, Waterloo regional police said the man was arrested Sunday after an ongoing investigation into an indecent act that took place April 28 around 6 p.m. on Charles Street East in Kitchener.

The man is charged with indecent act in a public place and two counts of failing to comply with a judicial release order.