Kitchener man charged in connection to April indecent act
Published Monday, June 7, 2021 3:46PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- A 31-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection to an April indecent act.
In a release, Waterloo regional police said the man was arrested Sunday after an ongoing investigation into an indecent act that took place April 28 around 6 p.m. on Charles Street East in Kitchener.
The man is charged with indecent act in a public place and two counts of failing to comply with a judicial release order.