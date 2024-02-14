Kitchener man charged as part of shooting investigation

A Kitchener man is facing a long list of charges as part of a shooting investigation in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police used a pair of warrants to search a Kitchener home and a Kitchener business after multiple shots were fired into the front of a King Street East building on Feb. 1.

No one was inside the building at the time of the shooting, and no one was hurt.

Officers seized two restricted firearms, five magazines, and ammunition during the searches.

A 40-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and faces several charges including carless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, and mischief over $5,000.

Photo of guns seized following a shooting in Kitchener on Feb. 1. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)