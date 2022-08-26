Kitchener man charged after reports of firearm being brandished

Waterloo region police have arrested a 45-year-old Kitchener man after receiving reports of a man with a gun in Kitchener.

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., police responded to a weapons call in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue.

Police said a search warrant was conducted at that location and an airsoft gun was seized.

The Kitchener man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disobeying a court order.