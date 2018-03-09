

CTV Kitchener





The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they have charged a Kitchener man after more than one kilogram of suspected cocaine was stopped at the Canadian border.

The RCMP say the suspected drugs were found when border officers searched a golf bag and a set of golf clubs originating from Aruba.

Canada Border Services Agency has turned the parcel over to the RCMP Kitchener detatchment for further investigation, according to police.

The RCMP say their investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at a home on Penelope Drive in Kitchener.

Police have arrested and charged a 48-year-old Kitchener man with a number of drug-related offences.