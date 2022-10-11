Kitchener man charged after portable toilets set on fire

A Kitchener man has been arrested and charged after a pair of portable toilets were set on fire Monday.

Waterloo regional police say emergency services responded to the incident at a construction site in the area of Duke Street West and Young Street around 5:40 a.m.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Police launched an arson investigation and were able to identify the suspect using video surveillance.

A 44-year-old Kitchener man was found near the scene and later charged with arson - damage to property.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance on Nov. 23, 2022.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.