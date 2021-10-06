Kitchener man charged after human trafficking investigation
A 31-year-old Kitchener man is facing a slew of human trafficking charges after a joint Waterloo-Guelph investigation.
Waterloo regional police said the Joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking Team launched an investigation in September after a victim was referred to the team by a community member.
On Oct. 3, a Kitchener man was arrested. He faces charges including trafficking in persons, procuring, sexual assault, uttering threats, adult material benefit and administering noxious thing.
He was held for a bail hearing.
Police said the victim has been provided with "wrap around support services."
Anyone with information about the incident or any potential human trafficking victims is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
