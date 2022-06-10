Kitchener man charged after hit-and-run with teen cyclist
An 85-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after a 15-year-old cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Highway 89, east of Mount Forest.
According to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police, emergency crews were called to a crash at Highway 89, in the Township of Wellington North around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
The teen was thrown from their bike and police said they had "potentially life threatening injuries."
The driver left the scene, leaving behind debris on the asphalt.
The driver of the vehicle has been charged with Failing to Stop at an Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm contrary to the Criminal Code.
He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
China calls COVID 'lab leak' theory a lie after WHO report
China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie, after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
Woman who filed workplace complaint against Manitoba's top First Nations chief goes public
A woman who filed a complaint against Manitoba’s top First Nations chief has made her name public.
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
London
-
Extortion and arson charges laid after incidents at North London home
A string of incidents at a London home has led to charges for two people, according to police.
-
Photos released of home invasion suspects
OPP have released photos of two suspects after a home invasion in Southwold Township.
-
'London Ice Cream Company' begins new chapter
Starting Friday, the new London Ice Cream Company retail shop will be on White Oak Road just south of Bradley Avenue.
Windsor
-
Unemployment rate drops in Windsor: Stats Can
The unemployment rate in Windsor is going down.
-
Caught on cam: jet ski theft in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP have released surveillance video following a jet ski theft in Lakeshore.
-
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating assault in Orillia
One person has been injured in an assault in Orillia.
-
Trent-Severn Waterway levels rising
Due to increased rain, boaters can expect higher than normal water levels in the Trent-Severn waterways.
-
Huntsville business owners frustrated with rise in break-ins and vandalism
Several business owners in downtown Huntsville are upset and concerned by a rash of recent break-ins and vandalism.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario doctor who charged for tests he didn't do may still keep the money
Ontario's physician watchdog has come down as hard as it can on a doctor who it found billed the province's public medical system for tens of thousands of tests he didn't do, but the maximum penalty doesn't come close to the money he took.
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Search in Texas murder case finds missing child, now age 42
A decades-long search by a Florida woman and her extended family linked to an unsolved murder case has resulted in the woman finally finding her missing granddaughter, now grown with no previous knowledge of her tragic history, officials said Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa public school board's new dress code allows students to 'show your style'
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board approved updates to the Safe Schools Policies this spring, which includes an updated dress code and School District Code of Conduct.
-
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
-
Ottawa's e-scooter program will launch this month
The city of Ottawa is preparing to launch the third season of the e-scooter pilot project in approximately two weeks, with new restrictions on riders and the companies operating the electric scooters.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor not concerned about rise in COVID cases after end of mask mandates
Ontario's top doctor says he’s not concerned about COVID-19 cases rising after the lifting of nearly all remaining mask mandates tomorrow.
-
These Toronto roadways and transit lines will be closed this weekend
Drivers and transit riders in Toronto should be aware of some major closures happening across the city this weekend.
-
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Training was poor before worker was fatally crushed at Montreal ferris wheel, safety board finds
Riley Valcin, 22, was clearing snow from the drive mechanism while the wheel was in operation and was caught in the machinery. The board says the area where Valcin died should never have been accessible to workers.
-
4 men arrested in scam asking elderly people to bail their grandchildren out of jail
Laval police has arrested four men in connection to a scam that involved asking elderly people to send money to bail their grandchildren out of jail.
Atlantic
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
North Preston celebrates life of young boy killed in December
There was a special celebration Thursday in a community outside Halifax to honour the life of a young boy who was killed in December.
Winnipeg
-
'It grew beyond its community roots': Osborne Village cancels Canada Day Street Festival
There will be no street festival in Osborne Village this Canada Day.
-
Woman who filed workplace complaint against Manitoba's top First Nations chief goes public
A woman who filed a complaint against Manitoba’s top First Nations chief has made her name public.
-
Catalytic converter thefts a growing problem in Winnipeg, councillors say
Two city councillors say catalytic converter thefts have become a growing problem in Winnipeg, and want the city to take some action.
Calgary
-
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
-
RCMP seek details on possible child abduction in Cochrane, Alta.
Authorities in Cochrane, Alta. are seeking public information in regards to the latest alleged child abduction attempt in the town.
-
Paredes, Carey lead Stampeders to 30-27 season-opening win over Alouettes
The Stampeders delivered in their 30-27 victory over the Montreal Alouettes to open the CFL season on Thursday when Rene Paredes kicked a 38-yard field goal with 30 seconds remaining.
Edmonton
-
Planning for Pope's Canadian visit still moving 'forward,' despite Africa trip cancellation: officials
The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton says planning continues for Pope Francis' visit to Canada in July, despite the pontiff cancelling an upcoming trip to Africa because of knee issues.
-
Concern in LGBTQ2S+ community over monkeypox fact sheet from Alberta Health
Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday's COVID-19 press conference.
-
West Edmonton Mall jester from 90s resurfaces in 2022, reigniting memories of vintage Bourbon Street
One of West Edmonton Mall's jesters that either amused or haunted shoppers of the 1990s has resurfaced not far from its original home.
Vancouver
-
Driver crashes through overpass guardrail, plunges toward Highway 1 below
Police say a driver is lucky to only have minor injuries after her car plummeted from an overpass, nearly landing on Highway 1 Thursday.
-
Full-scale search for boater near Vancouver suspended, now a missing persons case
The full-scale search for a boater who went missing in the waters south of West Vancouver has been suspended.
-
Advocate says homeless numbers escalating in Fraser Valley as cost of living increases
An advocate for the homeless in the Fraser Valley says he’s never seen the situation as dire as it currently is and adds that it’s time for people to work together to find solutions.