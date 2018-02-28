

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a Kitchener man after they say a storage facility in Kitchener was broken into and robbed.

Police say they were called to the business on Highland Road at 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

When officers arrived, they found 16 different storage lockers had been broken into and property had been taken.

Police have since arrested a 45-year-old Kitchener man and they also found a number of stolen items.

The man is facing several charges including break and enter and possession of stolen property.