Kitchener man celebrates $100,000 ENCORE win

A 53-year-old man is $100,000 dollars richer.

Keith Clark said this is his first big win and admitted he only plays LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49.

He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the Aug. 20 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

"I've been playing off and on for a few years," he said, while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre. "I was surprised when I found out I won. I didn't believe it at first."

Clark said he has no plans for his winnings yet but he told a few friends and they are happy for him.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kitchener Highland Convenience on Highland Road in Kitchener.