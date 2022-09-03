Kitchener man assaults off-duty police officer, three others: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested a Kitchener man they say assaulted an off-duty officer and three other people.

Police were called to the area of Fredrick and Edna Streets in Kitchener around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say a man assaulted four people, including an off-duty officer, and damaged two vehicles.

The off-duty officer and a member of the public arrested the man.

A 28-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with several offences, including three counts of assault, assaulting a peace officer, and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Police say they are investigating and looking to determine the motivations for the assaults and if they were targeted.