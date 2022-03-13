Kitchener man assaults both victim and witness trying to intervene: WRPS

A Kitchener man has been arrested after reportedly assaulting a person and then a witness who tried to intervene.

Regional police were called to the incident in the area of Frederick and Weber Streets around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Both the victim and the person trying to intervene were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

A 32-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breach of probation, mischief under $5,000, and two counts of assault with a weapon.